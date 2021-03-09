Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch the Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 smartphones this month. Both devices have been spotted on multiple certification websites. Ahead of the launch, Poco X3 Pro's pricing and specifications have emerged online. According to a report, the Poco X3 Pro will be launched globally and could be priced at EUR 250 (approximately Rs 21,600) for the 128GB storage model and EUR 300 (approximately Rs 26,000) for the 256GB storage variant. On the other side, the Poco F3 phone has been reportedly spotted on the SIRIM website in Malaysia. Poco M3 with 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 10,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As per a tipster 'Mukul Sharma', the device is listed on the SIRIM website with a model number M2012K11AG. However, the listing does not provide any information about the phone. In terms of specifications, the Poco X3 Pro is rumoured to feature an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options may include 4G LTE, WiFi and NFC.

Poco F3 is expected to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could come powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC. The handset might be fuelled by a 4,520mAh battery. According to a new report, Poco F3 will be a re-branded model of the Redmi K40 that was launched in China last month.

