Poco India officially launched the Poco M3 smartphone in the country. The handset will be available for sale on February 9, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart. As a part of the launch offer, Poco M3 will be made available with Rs 1,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank credit, debit cards and EMI. As a reminder, the phone was launched in the global market last year with similar specifications as the Indian model. Poco M3 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and attending video calls, there is an 8MP shooter at the front.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

The moment for which you all have been waiting for is finally here! 6GB+64GB= ₹10,999 6GB+128GB= ₹11,999 RT if you love the pricing of #POCOM3! pic.twitter.com/xKoXzx3ahT — POCO India #POCOM3 (@IndiaPOCO) February 2, 2021

The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone will be offered with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Poco M3 is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

The device runs on Android 10 MIUI 12 operating system and comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Poco's new device will be offered in three colours - Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black. Connectivity options include dual VoLTE, dual Vo-WiFi, dual-band Wi-Fi, side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Poco M3 with 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 10,999 whereas the 6GB & 128GB variant costs Rs 11,999.

