Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle Series: Search Engine Giant Appreciates Teachers and Childcare Workers Around the World With a Unique Illustration

Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle Series- Teachers (Photo Credits: Google)

There is no way you can thank the frontliners enough during the coronavirus pandemic! Google has started its special doodle series, "Thank You Coronavirus Helpers," dedicated to these workers who are working hard amid the COVID-19 outbreak, for a greater good. Today Google used a unique doodle to thank the teachers and childcare workers around the world for doing the noble job of spreading education and awareness around the world. The Google Doodle thanks teachers, who are doing their best to not stop the process of education using modern technology like zoom services and other types of video calling apps. Despite the pandemic, teachers are continuing to teach students and spreading awareness.

Google always comes up with special doodles to mark important days, just recently it appreciated the medical heroes are working round the clock and also made sure to not leave out any other essential service workers like the delivery boys, farmers amongst others. Today April 17, 2020, has a well-deserved Google Doodle dedicated to the teachers all around the world! Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Thanks the ‘Packaging, Shipping and Delivery Workers’ for Continuing Their Services During the Pandemic.

In the unique illustration, you could see the "e" of Google designed as a teacher imparting knowledge using a board and a little window in the background shows that the teacher is working from home! Isn't that great?! The teachers are also helping the students divert their mind from any anxiety related to COVID-19 Thank You, Farmworkers and Farmers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Appreciates the Saviours, Who Continue to Work to Feed us Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, in The Most Unique Way.

Yesterday, Google dedicated its Doodle to all the food service workers and Google’s ‘E’ was designed as a chef, busy cooking to fill all the awaited delivery packages. Food delivery workers have been putting their lives at risk for helping out others.