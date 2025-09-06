Almora, September 6: A scam buster has recently spotted a person from India who was running a 'Printer Support Scam' online and ripping off elderly by offering them fake plans. The scammer was traced back all the way to Almora, Uttarakhand. The Indian scammer with a history of trapping people by charging large amount of money for the repairs.

During a call, the scam buster hacked into the live webcam feed and recorded a video of his face. Then, he shared on the internet revealing his true identity and how long the scammer was posing as a HP Printer Support team member trying to help people solve their printer-related problems and charging hundreds.

HP Printer Support Scam Was Busted; Here's How

Balwant Singh, an Indian scammer was recently busted by NanoBaiter who tracks down and identifies scammers. NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) posted on Elon Musk's X platform how he tracked the fraudster who impersonated as an HP Printer Support team member and tried to scam him. NanoBaiter highlighted that he first played along with scammer Balwant Singh and waited for the right moment to bust him.

NanoBaiter said that Balwant was running a scam posing as a HP Printer Support member by running fake Google ads. Once the victim called, he demanded for remote access. After that, he used to come up with fake errors and then charged for repairs that were not required. The scam buster said, "He tried to scam me....but instead of falling for his trap, I hacked into his live webcam feed and watched him panic in real time."

NanoBaiter said once he accessed Indian scammer Balwant Singh's computer, he dug through his files and watched his screen in real time. He said, "Then I did the one thing every scammer fears…. I turned on his webcam." He further shared a identity, age and also the exact location. The scam buster said that Balwant Singh was identified as 26-year-old individual running scam out of Sarkar Ali Kholta, Almora (Uttarakhand). Balwant Singh's computer was hacked by the scam buster NanoBaiter who also found his photo from laptop, coordinates - "29.6017144,79.6560189"

Indian Scammer Balwant Singh Qualification, History and Salary

NanoBaiter didn't stop with the photo and location. He went hacking further and found out the resume of Balwant Singh Bisht who was pursuing his MSc in Biotechnology from Green Era Deemed University, Dehradun and had completed BSc in Soban Singh Jeena University Almora. The scam buster provided image of his resume showing his 10th and 12th was completed in Beersheba school, Almora. According to the salary slip, Balwant Singh was drawing a monthly salary of INR 23,893.

Sometimes, scamming people online goes wrong when someone spots such hackers. NanoBaiter said that once Balwant Singh found out his webcam was hacked, he turned it off.

