New Delhi, October 10: Scammers are stepping up their tactics with a new kind of trick that not only deceives users but also turns them into victims of their own actions. Online scams have advanced beyond traditional phishing or malware attacks. “Scam-yourself” attacks are reportedly an emerging threat that tricks people into unknowingly participating in the scam. Sounds strange?

It is exactly what scammers want to turn users into willing participants. Instead of breaking into systems, these scams reportedly rely on something more effective, which is human trust and everyday actions that seem harmless. Digital Arrest Scam: ED Launches QR Code and Passcode Verification System for Summons To Combat Cyber Fraud and Fake Arrest Scams.

It is said that these attacks often begin with what looks like normal online activity, which may be a CAPTCHA test, a browser update, or a tutorial found online. But could these routine interactions be hiding something dangerous? Reports suggest that behind these steps, scammers cleverly plant traps that make users execute hidden malicious actions without realising it. What appears to be safe could quietly open the door to a deeper threat.

What Are Scam-Yourself Attacks?

Scam yourself attacks reportedly use clever manipulation technique called "social engineering" to make people unknowingly install malware and compromise their own devices. Rather than breaking in directly, cybercriminals trick users into carrying out the harmful actions themselves.

Social engineering reportedly tricks people by gaining their trust and exploit mistakes to access sensitive information. Attackers often gather details about their targets from social media, email, or messaging apps and then pose as someone trustworthy to convince victims to share personal data or login credentials. After completing the task, they abruptly cut off contact.

Some scams appear as solutions to everyday computer problems. They might ask you to enter a code or script, claiming it will solve an error. In reality, this gives attackers access to your device. Scammers often exploit notifications about outdated software. These fake update prompts look real but are used to trick users to download harmful files or running malicious scripts.

While CAPTCHA checks seem normal, scammers now use fake versions to lure users into clicking phishing links or executing code that installs malware. In a blog post, Norton warned that tutorials on YouTube and guides on other websites might claim to provide cracked software or free downloads, which can be dangerous. Following these instructions may unknowingly install malware, which may be disguised as a useful tool.

How To Spot Social Engineering Attacks and Stay Safe

You might notice a few warning signs of social engineering attacks. Unexpected messages that seem oddly personal, random, or even too good are often the first clue. Scammers usually reach out directly rather than trying to stay hidden. Be careful with online tutorials that promise free or cracked software, as they can hide malware. Never follow guides that tell you to turn off your antivirus or paste unknown scripts into your computer. Always stick to official tech support or trusted professionals. Jawed Habib Crypto Investment Scam: Celebrity Hairstylist, His Family and Associates Allegedly Defraud 400 Investors Through Ponzi Scheme in UP; 23 FIRs Filed, Lookout Notices Issued.

Check update notifications through the software’s official website before installing anything. Watch out for phishing emails or text messages pretending to be system alerts, and avoid clicking on links from unknown sources. Paying attention to these small details can go a long way in keeping your devices safe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Norton), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

