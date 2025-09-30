New Delhi, September 30: Scammers are reportedly targeting users eager to join the WhatsApp iOS beta program. These scammers are reportedly offering paid invites on platforms like Telegram by using altered screenshots and misleading posts to make their offers appear legitimate. Users hoping for early access to new features are allegedly being tricked into sending money to fraud accounts.

The scam is said to involve scammers pretending to provide exclusive access to a WhatsApp beta that does not exist. They are reportedly using fake verification badges and reposted posts to appear credible, and some even claim to have limited redeem codes for early access. Payments are allegedly requested via methods like PayPal. WhatsApp Adds Live Photos, Motion Photos, New Sticker Packs and Smarter Group Search in Latest Update; Create New Backgrounds for Video Calls, Chat Themes With Meta AI.

Fake WhatsApp iOS Beta Program Scam Gains Traction in Telegram

As per a report of WABetaInfo, scammers are said to be running several Telegram channels followed by more than 6,000 subscribers. They allegedly promote offers of exclusive redeem codes for access to a private testing group. Once someone shows interest, the fraudsters are said to demand a payment between USD 25 and USD 50, usually through "Friends and Family" option via PayPal. Users who fall for these tactics reportedly receive nothing in return and are blocked immediately after payments are received. WABetaInfo has allegedly received multiple complaints on platforms like X and Discord. Many users warn that how convincing these scams can appear at first glance.

How To Access Official WhatsApp Beta Programme for iOS and Stay Safe From Scammers

WhatsApp beta for iOS is only available through Apple’s TestFlight, which allows developers to share pre-release versions with up to 10,000 testers. Once the limit is reached, new users cannot join unless someone exits. The program is free, and WhatsApp does not sell access or operate on Telegram.

Scammers reportedly exploit and create fake channels with altered screenshots and false claims. As per reports, "These scammers exploit the lack of moderation for reported scam accounts, as many users have flagged them without any result, which is why these channels and accounts remain active." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Status Chat Shortcut’ Feature To Quickly Interact With People Who Viewed User’s Status.

To avoid fraud, users should only rely on WhatsApp’s official announcements and trusted sources. Beta availability is extremely limited, so even when spots open, access is never guaranteed. Paying for supposed invites carries risks, as the authentic program is free and securely managed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).