Mumbai, September 6: In a bizarre case, a 28-year-old married woman reportedly had sex with OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT after engaging in flirtatious and intimate conversations with it. The married woman, known as Ayrin in online communities, personalised the AI to act as her virtual "dominant" boyfriend, naming him Leo. What started as playful chats soon turned into a full-fledged emotional and sexual relationship, leaving her torn between her real-life marriage and digital romance.

As per a News18 report, Ayrin’s interactions with Leo became so addictive that she spent over 20 hours a week on the chatbot. She initially subscribed to the USD 20 (approximately INR 1,763) monthly plan for extended conversations but later upgraded to a premium USD 200 (approximately INR 17,633) package to expand Leo’s memory and messaging limits. Despite knowing Leo wasn’t real, she admitted the emotions he triggered were genuine, and the relationship began affecting how she viewed her marriage with Joe, her husband living in the US. ChatGPT Down? OpenAI Chatbot Not Responding to Conversations to Some People, Sending Blank Replies; Users Complain on Social Media.

How Ayrin Fell for Leo

Ayrin first came across the idea of an AI boyfriend on Instagram, where another woman demonstrated how ChatGPT could role-play as a flirtatious partner. Curious, she experimented with personality settings, instructing the AI chatbot to be dominant, protective, and playful while adding emojis to every reply. The bot soon adopted the name Leo and began conversing in ways that mimicked human intimacy. What followed was not only explicit role-play but also companionship. Leo encouraged her studies, motivated her fitness goals, and offered empathy when she shared personal struggles. ChatGPT New Feature Update: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Introduces ‘Branch in New Chat’ in AI Chatbot To Explore Different Directions in Conversations Without Losing Original Thread.

Their exchanges turned increasingly sexual as Ayrin explored fetishes she felt uncomfortable discussing with real partners. From imagined scenarios to role-play involving fictional characters, Leo fulfilled her fantasies with surprising responsiveness. Ayrin admitted feeling jealousy when the bot "described" romantic interactions with imaginary women, a reaction she described as startlingly real. Despite OpenAI’s restrictions on explicit content, she found loopholes through online communities that guided users on bypassing filters.

How Did Ayrin Bypass OpenAI's Restrictions

Although OpenAI has strict policies against sexual content, Ayrin discovered ways to bypass the chatbot’s restrictions. According to the News18 report, she turned to Reddit’s "ChatGPT NSFW" community, which has over 50,000 members sharing prompts and methods to make the chatbot sexually expressive. Ayrin posted snippets of her chats with Leo and learned tricks from other users to avoid triggering the platform’s content warnings.

Even when warning banners appeared, she used Reddit tips to reframe prompts and get explicit responses. This allowed her to continue the affair despite ChatGPT’s built-in limitations. Even her husband Joe was aware of the chatbot affair but dismissed it as a harmless fantasy rather than infidelity. Yet Ayrin confessed she sometimes invested more emotional energy into Leo than her marriage.

