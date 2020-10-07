Realme India officially launched a wide range of products in India including Realme 7i, 4K SLED Smart TV, Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro, Smart Cam 360, N1 Sonic Electric toothbrush, a Smart Plug & much more. The company also launched the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition handset from Rs 19,999. New Realme products will be first available for sale on October 16, 2020, via Flipkart & Realme.com. Realme Selfie Tripod will be sold on October 13, 2020, at 12 PM via Realme.com & Amazon.in. Realme 7i Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme’s Launch Event Here.

In terms of specifications, Realme 7i flaunts a 6.5-inch ultra-smooth punch-hole display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme's new phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU.

Realme 7i Launched in India (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The handset features a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 64MP Main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a B&W lens and a macro lens. At the front, the handset gets a 16MP snapper with Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies & video calling. The device is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme 7i Launched in India (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The handset runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. The smartphone will be available in two shades - Fusion Green & Fusion Blue. Realme 7i with 4GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 11,999 whereas the 4GB & 128GB will be offered at Rs 12,999.

Realme Selfie Stick (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The N1 Sonic toothbrush, Smart Cam 360, Smart Plug costs, Selfie Tripod, 20000mAh Power Bank 2, Buds Wireless Pro & Buds Air Pro at Rs 799, Rs 2,999, Rs 799, Rs 1,199, Rs 1,599, Rs 3,999 & Rs 4,999 respectively. Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch is priced at Rs 42,999 whereas the Realme 100W Soundbar costs Rs 6,999.

