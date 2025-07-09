Mumbai, July 9: Realme 15 series is scheduled to launch in India on July 24, 2025, offering new specifications and features over the Realme 14 series. The upcoming smartphone lineup will include Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G models. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed the design, colour options, specifications and features of the Realme 15 Series.

Realme confirmed that Realme 15 Pro 5G would be launched in three colour options - Silk Purple, Velvet Green and Flowing Silver. Moreover, the Pro variant is expected to come with some advanced features, exclusively coming to Realme Plus series smartphones. The Realme 15 series will come with a triple camera design. Besides, the company called it an "AI Party Phone", hinting at several new features powered by artificial intelligence coming to its operating system. Moto G96 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor, 144Hz 3D Curved pOLED Display; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date.

Realme 15 Series 5G Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Realme 15 Pro 5G will feature a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile processor, offering a better multitasking experience. It is expected to achieve a score of up to 1.1 million on AnTuTu benchmark tests. Moreover, it is rumoured that the device could be offered in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options. In terms of storage, the company is expected to consider 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options. Realme 15 Pro 5G may come with a 120Hz display offering 1.5K resolution. The device may have a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera and likely a third 50MP shooter. It may come with a 6,000mAh or 7,000mAh battery with an 80W fast-charging speed.

On the other hand, the Realme 15 series is confirmed to launch with an IP69 rating, a slimmer body, smarter AI features, clearer cameras, a bolder design and a brighter display. The specifications and features of Realme 15 5G are yet to be confirmed. The Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G smartphones will come with AI Edit Genie, which will support voice commands to edit photos. It will offer features like AI Gaming Coach 2.0, AI Ultra Touch Control and unlock 120 fps in games like Free Fire. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Likely To Launch During Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 Event Today; Check Expected Key Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Price (Expected)

Realme 15 5G is expected to launch in the Indian smartphone market at an INR 21,999 starting price. Realme 15 Pro 5G price could start at INR 27,000.

