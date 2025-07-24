Mumbai, July 24: Realme 15 Pro 5G is the newest smartphone launched by Realme in India today with several unique specifications and features. The new smartphone is a part of the Realme 15 series 5G, including Realme 15 5G. The Pro model comes with a powerful Snapdragon processor and 50MP triple AI cameras. Besides, the device includes AI Edit Genie.

The new Realme 15 Pro 5G comes with AI Edit Genie, which works as a personal assistant for helping with photo editing. Realme AI Edit Genie will listen, understand and edit as per the voice command. It will allow users to edit functions like cropping, trimming, using filters and more. Besides, the device also has AI Party Mode and AI MagicGlow 2.0 features. iQOO Z10R 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed; Know Everything About iQOO Smartphone Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Price in India, Sale Date

Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India is announced today, and the base variant with 8GB+128GB starts at INR 28,999. The higher variant, having 8GB RAM and 256GB RAM, is launched at INR 30,999. Realme 15 Pro 5G 12GB+256GB variant is available at INR 32,999 and the 12GB+512GB variant is launched INR 35,999. All the prices are with INR 3,000 discount. The Realme 15 Pro 5G sale will officially begin on July 24, 2025. It will be available in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green and Silk Purple.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

Realme 15 Pro 5G was launched in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile processor, offering around 9.50,000 to 1.1 million score on AnTuTu benchmarks. The smartphone comes with a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support, offering extended hours of usage and quick charging. Despite having a larger 7,000mAh battery, the device has 187 grams and a 7.69mm thickness. Google Pixel 10 Series Accidentally Leaked via Play Store Banner Ahead of August 20 Launch; Design, Models, Discount and Weights Details Revealed.

Realme 15 Pro 5G has a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP selfie camera. The camera is mated with various AI-powered features, including AI Edit Genie, AI Party Mode, AI HyperRaw Imaging, AI Skin Colour Restoration and many others. It comes with a 4D Curve+ AMOLED display supporting a 144Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass protection and HDR10+ support. The screen gets 6,500 nits brighter. Besides, the device comes with features like IP69 rating, Bluetooth, 7,000mm2 AirFlow AC VC cooling, GT Boost and many other features.

