Realme India will officially launch the Realme 7i smartphone under Realme 7 series today. Realme 7 series comprises of Realme 7 & Realme 7 Pro handsets. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter handle & Flipkart from the past couple of days. In addition to this, the company will also launch a 55-inch SLED 4K TV, electronic toothbrush, a smart cam, soundbar & a power bank. The online launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST via Realme India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the line online telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme 7i, 55-Inch SLED 4K TV & Realme Watch S Pro India Launch Scheduled for October 7; Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Debut.

In terms of specifications, Realme 7i will sport a 6.5-inch ultra-smooth punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset will come equipped with a quad rear camera module flaunting a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor, a 2MP B&W lens. At the front, there will be a 16MP shooter with Sony IMX471 sensor.

The smartphone will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging facility. The phone might get connectivity options such as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 7i is priced at IDR 3,199,000 (approximately Rs 15,820) for the sole 8GB & 128GB model. So we expect the price of Realme 7i India variant to be somewhere around it.

