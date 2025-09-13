Mumbai, September 13: Realme P3 Lite 5G has been launched in India with a 7.94mm slim design and a large 6,000mAh battery on September 13, 2025 (today). The new Realme P series smartphone is introduced in the INR 10,000 segment. Realme P3 Lite 5G comes in two variants based on the RAM and storage. The device has a hole punch selfie camera and triple rear camera design on the rear.

Realme P3 Lite 5G is launched in three colours - Midnight Lily, Lily White and Purple Blossom. The smartphone offers 2 nano card slots that supports either a SIM and an SD card or two SIMs. The device runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. iPhone 17 Series Demand Surge in India, Apple Sees Strong Pre-Orders Compared to Last Year for New Models: Reports

Realme P3 Lite 5G Price in India, Sale Date

Realme P3 Lite 5G price in India starts at INR 10,499 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher variant having a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available to buy at INR 11,499. However, with flat INR 1,000 bank offer applied, the smartphone will be available at INR 9,499 and INR 10,499, respectively. Realme P3 Lite 5G sale will begin in India on September 22, 2025 at 12 AM.

Realme P3 Lite 5G Specifications and Features

Realme P3 Lite 5G comes with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor paired with Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It has a 6,000mAh large battery that supports 45W fast-charging speed. Realme's new smartphone also allows the users to increase RAM using internal storage up to 12GB. Realme P3 Lite 5G has a 6.67-inch 120Hz display with 625 nits of peak brightness. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Details Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The smartphone has 32MP dual camera setup on the rear that allows users to record 1080p videos at 30 fps. The device also has an 8MP selfie camera. Moreover, Realme has included Bluetooth 5.3. dual-band Wi-Fi, IP64 rating, military-grade shock resistance certification, 300% volume mode, Hi-Res audio certification, OReality Audio effect and dual-mic noise cancellation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Website of Realme). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2025 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).