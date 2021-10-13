Realme India has officially launched the GT Neo2 smartphone today. The handset will be made available for sale on October 17, 2021 at midnight via Flipkart, Realme.com and retail stores. During the Realme Festive Days Sale, the device will be sold at a discount price of Rs 24,999 and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB respectively. It will be made available in three exciting colours - Neo Black, Neo Blue and Neo Green. The company also launched Buds Air 2 Green, Brick Bluetooth speaker and gaming accessories along with the GT Neo2 phone. Realme GT Neo2, Buds Air 2 Green & Brick Bluetooth Speaker To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker will go on sale on October 18, 2021, at 12 noon on Realme.com and offline stores. The Bluetooth speaker will be available at a discount price of Rs 24,999, during the Realme Festive Days Sale.Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will be soon up for sale and customers can grab the same at Rs 2,999 during the Festive Days Sale. Realme Buds Air 2 Green will also be made available for sale on October 18, 2021, at 12 noon. During the Realme Festive Days Sale, the earbuds will be sold at Rs 2,599.

#realmeGTNEO2, a Premium Mid-ranger that Strikes the Perfect Balance with: 👉Snapdragon 870 5G Processor 👉120Hz E4 AMOLED Display 👉65W SuperDart Charge Starting from ₹24,999*.@Flipkart+ members, Sale at 12 PM, 16 Oct. 1st Sale at 00:00 Hrs, 17th Oct.https://t.co/JqLFykmvDD pic.twitter.com/92e1rpeHQp — realme (@realmeIndia) October 13, 2021

Realme GT Neo2 features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device gets a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper.

Realme GT Neo2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

At the front, there is a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging support and claimed to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 36 minutes. Connectivity options include GPS/A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth. Realme GT Neo2 is priced at Rs 31,99 for 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant retails at Rs 35,999.

The Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker packs extra bass and offers more power with 20W dynamic bass boost drivers, 14-hour long playback, IPX5 water resistance, and two extra bass radiators. Available in Black colour, the Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 2,999.

Realme Buds Air 2 Green (Photo Credits: Realme)

The company also introduced Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick which brings a new Google TV platform, 4Kp60 AV1 recording, HDR10+ encoding, all packed for unlimited entertainment. The TV stick is priced at Rs 3,999. On the other hand, Realme Buds Air 2 Green comes with an active noise cancellation feature, 25 hours of total playback, 88ms super-low latency and a 10mm diamond-class Hi-Fi driver. Realme Buds Air 2 Green costs Rs 3,299.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).