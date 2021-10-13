Realme, the Chinese tech giant is all set to launch the GT Neo2 smartphone today in India. Realme's GT Neo2 handset will be introduced as the successor to the GT Neo phone. As a reminder, the device was launched in China last month and today, it will make its debut in India. The company will also launch the Buds Air 2 earbuds Green colour variant and Brick Bluetooth speaker today along with the GT Neo2 phone. The virtual launch event will commence at 12:30 pm and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme GT Neo 2T Specifications & Colours Teased Ahead of Its Launch.

In terms of specifications, Realme GT Neo2 will feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Realme GT Neo2 - Representation Image (Photo Credits: Realme)

The time has come to experience #EverythingInNEO for real! Get ready for the launch of the #realmeGTNEO2 Today at 12:30 PM on our official channels. Watch the livestream here: https://t.co/YF67KslkGW pic.twitter.com/5MlltIw5LW — realme (@realmeIndia) October 13, 2021

For optics, the handset will come with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there will be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT Neo2 will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and will run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. Connectivity options will include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The GT Neo2 device will also come with Hi-Res audio, Dolby Atmos support and stereo speakers. Coming to the pricing, Realme GT Neo2 is likely to be priced from Rs 28,500.

Realme Buds Air 2 Green (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Buds Air 2 was introduced in India earlier this year, and today, Realme will launch the green colour variant. It features an active noise cancellation feature, offers 25 hours of playback and dual-mic noise cancellation for calls. The earbuds comprise a 10mm Hi-Fi bass boost driver and offer 120 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, the Brick Bluetooth speaker will come with dual extra bass radiators to give an extra boost. The 20W dynamic bass boost drivers for rich sound and will be compatible with the Realme Link app. It will provide a 14-hour long playback time and will come equipped with a 5,200mAh battery. Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker will also get a Type-C port for hassle-free music listening.

