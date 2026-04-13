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Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, has officially teased the design of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Redmi K90 Max, through a series of official renders on social media. The handset is set to debut in China as part of the company’s high-performance K90 lineup, focusing on an e-sports-centric experience. In a significant hardware update, the renders confirm that the device will feature a built-in active cooling fan, a rarity in the mainstream smartphone market, aimed at maintaining peak performance during intensive gaming sessions.

The official teasers showcase the device in a "Space Silver" colour option, featuring an aluminium alloy frame and ultra-narrow bezels. While the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed, the company has indicated that the smartphone will be released alongside the Redmi K Pad 2 and a new series of laptops. Redmi K90 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Redmi Flagship Smartphone Launched in China Alongside Redmi K90.

Active Cooling System and Design Aesthetics

The standout feature of the Redmi K90 Max is its redesigned internal air-cooling system. The smartphone houses a rectangular rear camera island that integrates an active cooling fan on the right side. According to Redmi, the fan utilizes forward-tilted blades and an upright air intake design to maximise airflow efficiency while the processor is under heavy load.

Despite the inclusion of mechanical cooling, Redmi claims to have prioritised acoustics. The internal fan is reported to maintain a noise level as low as 32dB even when operating at full speed. This hardware choice suggests that the "Max" variant is being positioned specifically for the professional mobile gaming segment, where thermal throttling remains a primary concern for users.

Hardware Performance and Display Features

The Redmi K90 Max is expected to be powered by a next-generation flagship processor—likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5—utilising a dual-core performance architecture. The device is tipped to feature a display with a 165Hz refresh rate, catering to high-frame-rate gaming. Redmi has stated that the phone has been specifically tuned for e-sports titles, with enhancements made to touch response, audio output, and network stability.

Beyond raw power, the company is also focusing on user comfort, incorporating advanced eye protection features into the display panel. The thin form factor and aluminium construction indicate that Redmi is attempting to balance the bulk of a gaming-centric cooling system with the premium feel of a traditional flagship.

Redmi K Pad 2 Specifications

Alongside the smartphone, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed the launch of the Redmi K Pad 2. The tablet is designed to be a compact power-performer, featuring an 8.8-inch display that also supports a 165Hz refresh rate. This high refresh rate is relatively uncommon in the tablet segment, further reinforcing the brand’s focus on the gaming ecosystem. Redmi K90 Ultra Release Set for February; Here’s Expected Specifications and Features.

Under the hood, the Redmi K Pad 2 is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. This choice of processor positions the tablet as a high-end alternative to more productivity-focused tablets, offering the necessary computing power to match the 165Hz display capabilities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).