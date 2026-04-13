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Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has officially confirmed that the Redmi K90 Max will debut in China on April 21. Following a week of teasers, the company announced that the new handset will be positioned between the existing Redmi K90 and K90 Pro Max. The upcoming flagship is set to be the first smartphone from the brand to incorporate a dedicated hardware-based cooling fan, signalling a significant pivot toward high-performance gaming capabilities.

The Redmi K90 Max is confirmed to feature a 6.83-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3500 nits. To leverage this high-speed panel, Redmi has optimised over 40 gaming titles to run at 165fps. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, manufactured on an advanced 3nm process, and supported by an independent graphics chip to enhance frame rates and visual fidelity during intensive tasks. Redmi K90 Max Design Teased Ahead of Official Launch; To Debut Alongside Redmi K Pad 2.

Redmi K90 Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

The standout feature of the K90 Max is its in-built fan-based cooling system, a first for the Redmi lineup. The system utilizes an 18.1mm vertical air intake fan capable of delivering airflow up to 0.42CFM. According to the manufacturer, this active cooling setup can significantly reduce internal temperatures within a short duration, preventing thermal throttling during extended gaming sessions.

Despite the inclusion of an air intake, the device maintains robust environmental protection. The cooling system is built on a suspended structure that operates independently of the motherboard layout. This allows the K90 Max to achieve multiple durability certifications, including IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The fan itself features a metal bearing structure designed for long-term reliability and an extended operational lifespan.

In addition to its cooling prowess, the Redmi K90 Max is expected to house a substantial battery, with reports suggesting a capacity between 8000mAh and 8,500mAh. This massive cell will support 100W wired fast charging, aiming to balance long-lasting endurance with quick recovery times. The device will also feature a refined industrial design with a metal frame and symmetrical dual speakers with custom tuning.

Other premium hardware inclusions include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster and more secure biometric unlocking compared to traditional optical sensors. While the "Max" branding suggests a focus on size and power, the integration of the Dimensity 9500 indicates that Redmi is aiming for a top-tier performance profile that rivals more expensive flagship competitors in the market.

Redmi K90 Max Release Date in China

The April 21 event will not be limited to smartphones. Redmi is also scheduled to unveil several other devices, including new entries in its tablet and laptop segments. The Redmi K Pad 2, which reportedly shares the same Dimensity 9500 chip as the K90 Max, will be announced alongside the more affordable Redmi Pad 2 SE. Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Features and Sale Details.

Furthermore, the brand will refresh its computing lineup with the 2026 editions of the Redmi Book Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch configurations. This comprehensive product launch suggests a strategic push by Xiaomi to strengthen its ecosystem in China ahead of the mid-year shopping season. Pricing and international availability for the K90 Max and accompanying devices are expected to be disclosed during the keynote.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).