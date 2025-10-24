Beijing, October 24: Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched two of its new flagship smartphones in China with powerful Snapdragon 8 series processors and premium design. Both the smartphones come with a quad-camera design on the rear and a front-facing camera. After a successful China launch, the Redmi K90 series is also anticipated to arrive in India. Will it launch in India? Please find out your answers here.

Redmi K90 is a standard variant launched alongside the Redmi K90 Pro Max flagship model. It comes with different processors, specifications and features compared to the Pro Max variant. Redmi K90 is available in Purple, Black. White and Blue shades. The Redmi K90 Pro Max is introduced in Tech-Denim, Black and Gold White shades. OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R India Launch Imminent; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Prices of Each OnePlus Flagship Smartphones.

Redmi K90 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

Redmi K90 Pro Max has been launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The device packs a large 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The flagship smartphone includes a 6.9-inch OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. Besides, it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ videos. It is offered with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The major part is Bose-tuned three-speakers with a woofer. In terms of camera, the Redmi K90 Pro Max has a 50MP wide primary lens with OIS support, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide lens. It has a 32MP selfie camera.

Redmi K90 Pro Max price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (around INR 48,200) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 4,499 (around INR 55,400) and CNY 4,799 (around INR 59,140), respectively. The Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is launched at CNY 5,499 (around INR 67,700).

Redmi K90 Price, Specifications and Features

Redmi K90 is launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a smaller battery. It packs a smaller 7,100mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support. The smartphone comes with a 50MP wide primary camera with OIS support, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 20MP front-facing camera. The smartphone has a 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the smartphones come with an IP69 rating. iPhone Air Demand Falls Short of Expectations, Apple To Cut Production and Shipments Capacity.

Redmi K90 price in China starts at CNY 2,599 (around INR 32,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,899 (around INR 35,730), CNY 3,199 (around INR 39,430) and CNY 3,499 (around INR 43,120), respectively. The top variant 16GB+1TB variant is launched at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,280).

