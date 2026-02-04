New York, February 4: Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive has raised its annual bookings forecast for fiscal 2026, driven by the steady performance of its mobile portfolio and the formal announcement of a release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. The company confirmed the highly anticipated title will launch on November 19, 2025, providing a clear timeline for a project expected to generate billions in revenue.

Following the announcement on Tuesday, shares of Take-Two rose by more than 5% in extended trading. The upward revision reflects investor confidence not only in the upcoming blockbuster but also in the company’s current ability to sustain growth through its sports franchises and mobile gaming hits like "Match Factory!" and "Toon Blast," which have rebounded strongly following a post-pandemic slump. GTA 6 Release Date, Expected Price, Characters and Map; Know All About Upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026.

GTA VI Launch Expectations

The publisher now expects total bookings for fiscal 2026 to fall between USD 6,650,000,000 and USD 6,700,000,000. This is a significant increase from the previous guidance of USD 6,400,000,000 to USD 6,500,000,000. For the third quarter, Take-Two reported net bookings of USD 1,760,000,000, comfortably beating analyst estimates of USD 1,590,000,000.

While the initial sales of Grand Theft Auto VI are expected to be historic, industry analysts are also focusing on the long-term strategy for Rockstar Games. Investors are particularly interested in how the developer plans to integrate online features and post-launch updates to maintain player engagement and recurring revenue streams over the next decade.

Addressing Generative AI Concerns

During an earnings conference call, Take-Two executives addressed recent anxieties regarding Google’s new artificial intelligence technology capable of generating interactive worlds. The company’s stock had faced pressure the previous Friday following reports of the AI’s capabilities, leading to concerns that the technology could disrupt traditional game development processes. BGMI Lite Release Date, Requirements, Features and How To Download on Android and iOS; Check Here.

Management dismissed these fears, stating that the current AI iterations are not comparable to sophisticated game engines. They emphasized that game development involves complex creative elements beyond simple world generation, noting that AI cannot replicate the painstaking attention to detail found in proprietary software used for titles like Red Dead Redemption II.

