Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is now scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, following a delay from its previously indicated 2026 release window. The developer stated that the additional time is required to ensure the title meets the exceptionally high quality standards expected by its global audience. The announcement also reaffirms the game’s return to a modern-day Vice City, set within the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

Official trailers and updates released by Rockstar showcase Vice City with significantly enhanced visual fidelity, highlighting advanced lighting, dense urban detail, and realistic environmental effects captured on current-generation consoles. The narrative is confirmed to revolve around a contemporary crime story inspired by a “Bonnie and Clyde” dynamic, set against a satirical portrayal of modern American culture. Rockstar has also indicated that the game world will extend beyond the city itself, featuring varied landscapes across the state of Leonida. GTA 6 Release Date, Price in India.

GTA VI Characters: Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA VI will feature dual protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. Lucia marks the first female lead protagonist in a mainline Grand Theft Auto title. According to official character descriptions, she has a criminal background and is driven by the ambition to secure a better life. Jason Duval, her partner, is portrayed as a man with a troubled past who becomes entangled in criminal activity alongside Lucia. Their story centres on trust, survival, and a high-stakes partnership in the criminal underworld.

Supporting characters have been teased, though Rockstar has not yet fully detailed the wider cast or their roles. Many additional character details currently circulating online remain unconfirmed and should be treated as speculative.

Gameplay and World Expectations

Rockstar has not released detailed gameplay mechanics, but has confirmed that GTA VI is being developed using the latest iteration of its RAGE engine, promising a major leap in realism and immersion. Features such as improved vehicle handling, advanced physics systems, and more responsive NPC behaviour are widely expected based on Rockstar’s past releases, though specific mechanics have not yet been formally outlined.

Similarly, while online functionality is anticipated as a core part of the experience, Rockstar has not revealed official details regarding GTA Online’s successor or its structure.

GTA VI Price in India (Expected)

Rockstar Games has not officially announced pricing for GTA VI in any market, including India. Estimates suggesting prices ranging between INR 5,999 and INR 9,000 are based on industry speculation and broader trends toward higher AAA game pricing globally. Final pricing, editions, and pre-order details will only be confirmed closer to launch.

Launch Platforms and PC Availability

Rockstar has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There is currently no official confirmation of a PC release. Based on Rockstar’s historical release strategy, industry analysts expect a PC version to arrive at a later date, though no timeline has been announced. Subway Surfers City: SYBO Announces Global Release Date for Highly Anticipated Mobile Game Sequel; Pre-Registration Open Now.

The game is currently available for wishlisting on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace. With the release date now firmly set for November 2026, GTA VI is widely expected to become one of the most significant entertainment launches of the decade.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Rockstar Games). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).