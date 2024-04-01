New Delhi, April 1: Samsung, a leading smartphone manufacturer company, is expected to integrate generative artificial intelligence technology into its voice assistant, Bixby. The Samsung Bixby Assistant was initially introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung might be planning to upgrade the Bixby Assistant and change its position in the competitive tech industry with the introduction of GenAI. This development signifies a pivotal moment for Samsung and for the future of its voice assistants as well. By incorporating GenAI technology, Samsung might be aiming to make Samsung Bixby more conversational and enhance user interaction with its devices. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely To Soon Introduce International Payments and Locked Chats Feature for Linked Devices.

As per a report of Tech Times, Samsung is anticipated to integrate Generative AI into the Bixby. This is expected to help a significant shift in how users engage with voice assistants. Earlier version models that primarily respond to direct queries, GenAI-powered assistants is expected to understand the context better, carry out more detailed conversations and provide more personalised and proactive assistance. This shift towards a more intelligent and interactive form of artificial intelligence could set a new standard for voice assistants for Samsung.

Voice assistants traditionally are operated by users for asking questions and receiving responses, rather than engaging in more natural conversations. At present, Bixby primarily enables hands-free access to Samsung's Galaxy AI tools rather than functioning as a standalone AI assistant.

Samsung AI Chip And Future Vision

Samsung's focus on Bixby AI might be on information indicating the company's intention to unveil its own artificial intelligence processor, Mach-1, in the initial half of 2025. This upcoming chip is anticipated to start the production by end of this year. Redmi Turbo 3 Likely To Launch in April, May Be Introduced As ‘Redmi Note 13 Turbo’ in China and Rebranded As ‘POCO F6’ in Global Market: Report.

Samsung has not provided a specific timeframe for when these GenAI features will be rolled out to Bixby, but the company is making clear on its dedication to developing this technology. This initiative reflects Samsung's broader goal of incorporating advanced AI technologies into their products to position themselves at the top of the digital assistant revolution.

