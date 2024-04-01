Mumbai, April 1: Redmi Turbo 3, a new smartphone from Realme, is teased to launch in April 2024 in China. Redmi has been teasing its new Redmi Turbo 3 for a few days. A report claimed that the upcoming smartphone will likely be launched as a "Redmi Note 13 Turbo" in the Chinese market. The report said that the device would be a part of the new "Turbo" series, which might be introduced with the newly launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile processor.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the upcoming Redmi Note Turbo 3 could reshape the mid-range segment by offering premium flagship performance. The device will reportedly pack Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is said to be a "lite" version processor compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 featured in Xiaomi 14 and other flagship devices. Realme 12X 5G To Launch in India on April 2 With First-in-Segment ‘Air Gestures’ Feature; Know Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Realme’s Entry-Level Smartphone.

Redmi Turbo 3 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 To Launch Soon in China:

Redmi Turbo 3 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 launching soon in China.#Redmi #RedmiTurbo3 pic.twitter.com/laF6xlDLsC — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 1, 2024

The report highlighted that the Redmi Note 12 Turbo was launched in the "Note" lineup by the company. However, it said that the new teaser poster suggested a separate series. The report said that Xiaomi might introduce this "Turbo" branded smartphone to appeal to a wider audience by providing flagship features. The turbo lineup would reportedly be positioned lower than Redmi's K-lineup, which has flagship performance and specifications. The report highlighted that the numbered series devices will have entry-level smartphones, which will be placed below the Note lineup. Infinix GT 20 Pro Likely To Launch in April; Know About Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi Turbo 3 is expected to arrive in April 2024 in China and then might be introduced in other parts of the world. However, the device may be launched outside the Chinese market as "POCO F6". As per the report, the upcoming Redmi Turbo 3 or Redmi Note Turbo 3 might be introduced in May 2024 across the global market. It also hinted that the POCO F6 and POCO F6 Pro might be introduced globally with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The exact details of the launch, design, features and specifications will be revealed by the company soon.

