New Delhi, April 1: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, always come with new updates frequently. A new feature from WhatsApp might allow its users to lock their chats on not just on their primary device but also on any linked devices. The WhatsApp new feature update is expected to enhance user privacy by making the user's conversations stay private.

As per a report of India Today, WhatsApp is putting efforts into enhancing user privacy. The new WhatsApp feature is reportedly to include the ability for users to lock their chats on linked devices and to make international payments easier. This means that if a user is using WhatsApp on a computer or a secondary smartphone, they can still keep their chats locked and secure. The platform is also exploring ways to make international payments simpler within the app for sending money to friends or family overseas could become as easy as sending a message. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Testing New Calling Interface With Minimise Button.

WhatsApp New Security Feature

The new WhatsApp feature might let users to safeguard their conversations with a secret code, effectively hiding them from the chat list and requiring the code for access. This update will enable users to create a secret code on their primary device to unlock secured chats on linked devices. So, users will be able to maintain the privacy and convenience of their conversations under protection across all of their devices. Realme 12X 5G To Launch in India on April 2 With First-in-Segment ‘Air Gestures’ Feature; Know Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Realme’s Entry-Level Smartphone.

WhatsApp International Payment Feature

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that is expected to let users in India make international payments through the app. The bank account holders in India will likely be able to transfer money abroad with this update. The international payments might be done in countries where banks have enabled international UPI services. To use this feature in future, it is expected that users will be required to activate the international payments feature manually and may need to specify the duration they want to maintain the feature enabled.

