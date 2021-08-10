The South Korean tech major Samsung on Monday added a new model to its popular Galaxy A12 series for the European markets. The new Galaxy A12 Nacho is a budget offering that is very identical to the original Galaxy A12. However, it comes with a different chipset, which is an Exynos 850 SoC. The phone is offered in four colours - Blue, Black, Red, and White. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pricing & Renders Leaked via Amazon France Website.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The base 3GB + 32GB variant costs RUB 11,990 which is around $163. The bigger 64GB version is priced at RUB 13,999 (around $190). The top-end 4GB + 128GB variant gets a price tag of RUB 16,900 (around $190).

Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The budget handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also gets an Infinity-V notch on top housing an 8MP selfie shooter. It comes powered by an in-house developed Exynos 850 chipset. It's worth noting that the original Galaxy A12 packs a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The processor comes paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone maker offers a provision for memory expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad-camera module on the back. The setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP cameras for macro and depth. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for capturing selfies and making video calls. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It runs on Android 11 OS based on Samsung One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2021 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).