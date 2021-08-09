Samsung, the South Korean tech company will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, 2021. During the event, the company is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Series and Galaxy Buds 2. Last week, we heard speculations regarding the specifications of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 phones. Now, a new report has shared that the pricing and renders of the Galaxy Buds 2. A known tipster 'Snoopy' revealed that the Galaxy Buds 2 was spotted on the Amazon France website with its pricing. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 Pre-Booking Now Open in India: Report.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (Photo Credits: Snoopy)

The tipster shared the screenshot of the same on his Twitter account. As per the Amazon France website, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be available at EUR 149.99 (approximately Rs 13,094). The upcoming earbuds will reportedly come with an ergonomic and minimalist design. As per the Amazon France listing, the earbuds will offer 29 hours of battery life, a charging case with wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 (Photo Credits: Snoopy)

Moreover, it will sport a 61mAh battery and the charging case will house a battery power of 472mAh. The upcoming earbuds will last up to 18 hours with a charging case with ANC turned on and 28 hours when turned off. The device will run on Android 7.0 OS and will be compatible with tablets, Android smartphones. In addition to this, it will be offered with a warranty of two years. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will come equipped with 11mm drivers that will comprise a 6.5mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer. Other features include active noise cancellation, IPX7 rating water-resistant and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2021 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).