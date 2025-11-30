New Delhi, November 30: Samsung is rumoured to be preparing the launch of its Galaxy S26 series early next year. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra models. Samsung has not officially confirmed any details yet. Leaks and reports continue to surface online about the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s expected price, specifications, and features.

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to follow a similar design pattern as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It may come with a slimmer profile and subtle changes around the camera module to offer a new look. The Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to launch around the end of January or in February 2026. Realme P4x 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch on December 4; Check Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It might come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone may include a quad-camera setup. Galaxy S26 Ultra likely to feature a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. It could offer a 12MP front camera. The S26 Ultra could feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The smartphone may be equipped with a 5,000mAh or 5,200mAh battery. ‘iPhone Ultra’: Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Likely in 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India (Expected)

Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India will be announced at the launch event. However, as per a report of Timesnow, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with 12GB RAM + 256GB of storage variant is expected to launch in India with a price of around INR 1,59,999.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

