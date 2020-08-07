Samsung Galaxy A51 samrtphone has received a price cut in the Indian market. The handset saw a price hike this April due to GST rate raise from 12 percent to 18 percent. Now, the device with 8GB has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 & is listed on Amazon.in at Rs 25,999. The Galaxy A51 6GB + 128GB model is available for sale at Rs 23,999. The 6GB variant was launched in India earlier this year & received the GST-related price hike in April. Samsung is also selling the handset with Rs 1,500 cashback offer for HSBC & SBI credit card holders. This brings the price down to Rs 22,499. This cashback offer is valid till August 15. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Watch 3 Launched.

In terms of specifications, the handset features a 6.5-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes powered by Exynos 9611 SoC mated with up to 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For photography, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera & a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies & video calling.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Phone Launched (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The mobile phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 based One UI 2 operating system. The sleek looking device comes in three shades - Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White & Prism Crush Blue. Additionally, the handset gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy A51 with 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 23,999 whereas 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 25,999 on the official Amazon India website.

