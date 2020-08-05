New Delhi, Aug 5: Samsung on Wednesday added five flagship devices in its popular Galaxy ecosystem -- Note20 and Note20 Ultra (with enhanced S Pen), Galaxy Z Fold2, Tab S7 and S7+, a Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live. Available on sale from August 21 and pre-order from Thursday, the 6.7-inch Note20 5G will cost $999 and the 6.9-inch Note20 Ultra 5G will cost $1,299 in select markets. Samsung Unpacked 2020 Event Launch LIVE Updates: Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Watch 3 Launched.

The India availability and price will be revealed at a later date. The Galaxy Tab S7 will come in three variants: 5G from $849, LTE (4G) from $749 and Wi-Fi variant from $659. The Galaxy Tab S7+ will also be available in three variants: 5G model from $1,049, LTE from $949 and Wi-Fi version from $849. The two tablets will hit the shelves in the fall season in the US market.

Introducing the powerphone that empowers your work and play.#GalaxyNote20 Series Learn more: https://t.co/3qFt9dgtg1 pic.twitter.com/icE6QumlHs — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 5, 2020

The Galaxy Watch 3 41mm will start from $449 for LTE version and Bluetooth model from $399. The Galaxy Watch3 45mm will start from $479 for LTE version and $429 for the Bluetooth version. The 41mm variant will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Watch 45mm variant will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black, said the company. Galaxy Watch3 will be available in select countries starting from August 6 and will expand to more markets.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

"Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That's why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play," said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Note 20 with 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display will be available in two 5G variants - 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM +128GB internal storage. Its 4G variant will come in 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The 6.9-inch Note20 Ultra with Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display and HDR10+ certified 120Hz refresh rate will arrive in three 5G variants: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The 4G models will come in 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. Note10 houses a 4300mAh battery while Note20 Ultra has a 4,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 20 series' enhanced S Pen has more life-like precision to provide more accuracy and responsiveness. With Microsoft Windows integration, you can access mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC on the smartphones without disrupting the workflow. The foldable device Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The cover screen is 6.2-inch and the main screen, when unfolded, is 7.6-inch, making them larger than the Galaxy Fold.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in two colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. The company did not reveal the price of the foldable device. Galaxy Watch3 comes with a Blood oxygen feature that will help users measure and track oxygen saturation over time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorised. Samsung also launched Buds Live that starts from $169, combining AKG's sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker compared to the earlier Galaxy Buds+. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for live and spacious sound quality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).