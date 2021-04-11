Samsung, the South Korean tech giant recently launched the Galaxy F12 smartphone alongside the Galaxy F02s in India. The budget smartphone will now go on sale for the first time tomorrow at 12 pm IST via Flipkart and Samsung’s official website. It is important to note that the Galaxy F02s handset was made available for online sale earlier this week on April 9, 2021. Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s Smartphones Launched in India.

As far as prices are concerned, Galaxy F12 costs Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB version. The 4GB RAM + 128GB variant will retail at Rs. 11,999. It will be made available in three shades, which are Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue colours.

Music, movies, games, apps, pictures and more? Bring it on! With the long lasting 6000mAh Battery of the #FullOnFab #SamsungF12 you’ve got enough juice to go from one sunrise to the next without a need to charge. pic.twitter.com/GvYGEHPikN — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 11, 2021

Specifications-wise, the Galaxy F12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset that is paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup housing a 48MP Samsung GM2 primary sensor assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also gets an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core. Moreover, it is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charger.

