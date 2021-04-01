Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch its Galaxy F12 handset in India on April 5, 2021. Ahead of the launch, the device has been teased on the e-commerce website 'Flipkart' which reveals its launch date, time and key specifications. As per the Flipkart listing, the Galaxy F12 will be launched at 12 noon. The Flipkart listing also hints that the phone will be made available for sale on the e-commerce website. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Launched in India at Rs 55,999.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy F12 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Smooth scrolling, lit clicks and a flaunt worthy design... your phone goals just got real! Make way for the #FullOnFab #SamsungF12 with slick 90Hz Display and a True 48MP Quad Camera. Enjoy a new degree of smoothness and details like you’ve never seen before! pic.twitter.com/Foq7bNqayK — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 1, 2021

For optics, the device will come equipped with a 48MP quad rear camera setup and a single snapper at the front. Details of the camera sensors have not been revealed by the company yet.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The Flipkart listing reveals the phone in two colours. Apart from this, nothing much has been revealed by the company. Reports have claimed that the upcoming Galaxy F12 will be a budget phone and take on the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Poco M3 and the Realme 8. Pricing and other details of the smartphone will be revealed during its launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).