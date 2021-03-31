Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker officially launched the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The 5G model of the Galaxy S20 FE was launched in the US along with the 4G variant in September last year. The handset is now available on Samsung.com, Amazon India and other leading retail outlets. The company is providing an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 which brings the price of the device down to Rs 47,999. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Variant To Be Launched in India Next Week: Report.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem and Adreno 650 GPU. For photography, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The phone comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast and wireless charging support. The device comes in five shades - Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. The phone runs on the Android 11 based One UI 3.1 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced at Rs 55,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2021 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).