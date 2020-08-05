Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to reveal the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Buds Live today at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The event will commence at 10 am EST (7:30 pm IST) & will be an online event. The virtual event can be streamed via Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com & company's official social media accounts. Interested users can also watch live streaming by clicking on the below-embedded video.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series could comprise of Galaxy Note 20 smartphone & Galaxy Note 20 Ultra handset. The Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED flat display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For optics, the handset is likely to sport a triple rear camera module consisting of a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 64MP snapper with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy Note 20 is reported to powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 & Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the market.

This August 5, 2020, we’re pulling out all the stops and bringing you exclusive stories and guests – like the boys of @BTS_twt @BTS_bighit! You won’t want to miss this Galaxy Unpacked. Visit https://t.co/D6nxws2O4T to watch the #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/jlyq0UmbcK — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 4, 2020

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may come with a 6.9-inch curved-edge AMOLED display & a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to flaunt a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108MP primary lens, a 12MP telephoto shooter & a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper. The handset might come with up to 12GB of RAM & Ultra-Wide Band technology for faster file transfer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 To Get New Mystic Grey & Mystic Green Colours (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to come with a 7.7-inch super AMOLED foldable display & a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the reports, the phone will also get a 6.23-inch super AMOLED cover display. The device might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset or Exynos 990 SoC mated with up to 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Will Be Offered In A New Mystic Brown Colour (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

Coming to the prices, the Galaxy Note 20 could get a starting price of $1,121 (approximately Rs 84,000). The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might be offered from $1,535 (approximately Rs 1,15,054).

Galaxy Watch 3 is likely to come in two variants - a 41mm & a 45mm. The watch is expected to come with a rotating bezel with different metal finishes. Both models of Galaxy Watch 3 might be protected by Gorilla Glass XD & is expected to come with 5ATM water-resistance.

