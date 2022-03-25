OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant, is set to launch multiple smartphones and accessories under the OnePlus, Nord brand in the coming months. Ahead of their launch, Tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the OnePlus Pad tablet has entered mass production and will be launched soon. Another tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) has revealed the price and specifications of the tablet on its Twitter account. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Launch Set for March 31, 2022; Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Pad is said to feature a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tipster has revealed that the OnePlus Pad will get a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera and a 5MP secondary lens. Upfront, there might be an 8MP selfies lens.

The tablet is likely to pack a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The device will be first launched in the Chinese and then it will make its way to the Indian market. Coming to the pricing, the tipster suggests that the OnePlus Pad is likely to be priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,950) for the 6GB + 256GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).