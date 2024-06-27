New Delhi, June 27: Samsung on Thursday said consumers can pre-reserve its next Galaxy Z series smartphones and ecosystem products to become eligible for early access and special offers in India. Customers can pre-reserve the next Galaxy Z series smartphones by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000, the company said in a statement.

“Those who pre-reserve the next Galaxy Z series smartphones will get benefits worth up to Rs 7,000 on purchase of these products,” said Samsung. Additionally, customers can pre-reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy ecosystem products with a token amount of Rs 1,999 and avail benefits worth up to Rs 6,499 on purchase of these products. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024: Upcoming Samsung Event on July 10 To Introduce New Galaxy AI Features, Likely Launch Seven New Devices; Check Details.

Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 Event:

#GalaxyAI is here. Join us as we unfold our story at Galaxy Unpacked on July 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM. Pre-reserve now and get benefits up to ₹ 7000*. Know more: https://t.co/HWz7S80O8R. *T&C apply. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/VdaXM5Xq2e — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 26, 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Series Pre-Reserve Announcement:

Get ready to unfold our story!#GalaxyAI is here. Join us at Galaxy Unpacked and witness the next evolution in technology on July 10, 2024 at 6:30 PM. Pre-reserve now and get benefits up to ₹ 7000*. Know more: https://t.co/vdg1NDtaD2. *T&C apply. Stay tuned! #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/v0f7kIotTr — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 26, 2024

The South Korean giant is set to launch the next generation of Galaxy Z series smartphones and ecosystem devices at its global event on July 10. “The next frontier of Galaxy AI is coming. Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem,” said the company. Vivo T3 Lite With 90Hz Display, 50MP AI Camera Launched in India; Check Price, Sale Details, Features & Specifications.

The market watchers expect Samsung to unveil its new Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip 6 with built-in generative AI. Samsung is also expected to showcase its first Galaxy Ring smart device and Galaxy Watch 7 series.

