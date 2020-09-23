Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker officially launched the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition globally. The handset will be made for sale on October 2, 2020 2020 via Samsung.com & other retail stores. The pre-orders begin from today. The company has not shared any information about the India Pricing & availability of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Launching Today in India at 7:30 PM IST, Watch Live Streaming of ‘Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan’ Event.
In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch large Super AMOLED HD+ Infinity-O display & a 120Hz refresh rate.
Dare to be bold, even when it gets a little wet. #GalaxyS20FE
Learn more: https://t.co/XuhCT39QdN pic.twitter.com/XcLmFHvwra
— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) September 23, 2020
For Optics, the device flaunts a triple rear camera module consisting of a 12MP main wide-angle-lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera & an 8MP telephoto lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP shooter for slefies & video calls. The phone gets a 'Single Take' mode & super steady mode.
The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC whereas the Exynos 990 chipset powers the 4G model. The smartphone will be offered in three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 256GB. Galaxy S20 FE handset is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast & wireless charging support.
The Galaxy S20 FE comes in Cloud Navy, Lavender, Cloud Red, Mint, Cloud White, Cloud Orange colours. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy S20 FE is priced at $699. The Galaxy Fan Edition 5G will be available in the UK for £699 whereas the 4G model costs £599. In Europe, Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be sold at €759 & the 4G variant will be offered at €659.
