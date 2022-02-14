New Delhi: Samsung is set to price its latest Galaxy S22 series a tad higher, in the range of Rs 75,000-Rs 110,000 which is slightly more from the last year's Galaxy S21 series -- accounting for the current dollar-rupee exchange rate depreciation, sources said here on Monday. However, Galaxy S22 prices may not see a big jump over S21 despite huge upgrades in the camera department, display and other industry-leading features, sources told IANS. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series To Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India: Report.

Samsung will announce Galaxy S22 Series prices and offers for India this week. The company had launched Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a starting price of Rs 1,05,999. The South Korean giant will also announce attractive offers to make Galaxy S22 series more attractive for the Indian customers.

Samsung for the first time is launching its flagship Galaxy S22 Series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform in the country. The earlier Galaxy S21 Series was powered by Exynos 2100 chipset. Analysts expect Samsung to make huge inroads in the premium segment if Galaxy S22 Series starts at Rs 75,000 in India.

Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 5,000mAh battery housing Android 12 and One UI 4.0 will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy colours in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM.

Galaxy S22 (6.1-inch) and Galaxy S22+ (6.6-inch) will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold finishes in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM.

Samsung last week announced that customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series and Galaxy Tab S8 Series in India by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999. According to the company, customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series smartphone through 'Galaxy S22 Pre-reserve VIP Pass' and Galaxy Tab S8 Series through 'Galaxy Tab S8 Pre-reserve VIP Pass'. Pre-reserved customers will also get a Galaxy Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 for free.

