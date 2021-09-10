Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to launch the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, renders of the device have been leaked online. A known tipster who goes by the name of Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice has shared renders of the upcoming phone. The renders reveal triple rear cameras in a rectangular module and a pinstripe-style design on the back panel with a Samsung logo. Samsung Galaxy F12 & Galaxy M12 Prices Increased in India, Check New Prices Here.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Photo Credits: MySmartprice)

On the right side, a fingerprint scanner is embedded in a power button along with a volume rocker. Moreover, renders also reveal a punch-hole cut for the selfie camera. As per a report, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India launch is imminent as it has been spotted on the BIS website. Its support page was also recently spotted on the Samsung India website.

For optics, the device will come with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter. At the front, it could feature a 32MP selfie snapper. The handset is likely to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is likely to run on Android 11 based One UI 3.1 OS.

