Seoul, October 13: Samsung is planning to introduce its first-ever tri-fold smartphone. The triple-screen foldable will reportedly be called the Galaxy Z TriFold and is likely to be announced this month. Earlier reports indicated that the device would be called the "Samsung Galaxy G Fold" and was expected to launch on 21 October 2025. The South Korean tech giant has yet to officially announce any dates or details for its upcoming foldable phone.

According to reports, the Samsung Tri-Fold phone, also known as the 'Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold', will not be limited to South Korea but will also launch in international markets, including the US, China, and the UAE. There is no update yet regarding the India launch. However, reports suggest that the device will be unveiled on 21 October 2025 during a special Samsung event.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung XR Headset 'Project Moohan'

Samsung is also expected to announce its XR (Extended Reality) headset, codenamed "Project Moohan". During the same event, the company is anticipated to introduce the highly awaited Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold foldable. Ahead of the launch, several specifications have leaked, hinting at what the device could offer to customers.

The upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold is rumoured to feature a 10-inch OLED display that can be folded in three parts. The cover display is expected to be 6.5 inches. The tri-fold device will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, rather than the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is reported to feature a 200MP primary camera as part of its triple rear camera setup, along with an ultrawide and a 100x telephoto lens. The setup is expected to be similar to that of Samsung’s Galaxy Ultra smartphones.

As per a report by TOI, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a three-part battery, support wireless and reverse wireless charging, and run on Android 16-based Samsung One UI 8.

