Mumbai, January 7: Samsung Electronics is reportedly entering the final stages of preparation for its first major global launch of 2026, with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra positioned as the definitive flagship of the new lineup. Moving away from the sharp, boxy industrial design that defined previous iterations, the company is expected to adopt an ergonomic, rounded frame for the new model. This strategic shift is designed to enhance one-handed usability and comfort for the large-format device while maintaining a high-end, premium aesthetic through the use of grade-5 titanium.

The upcoming flagship is set to be more than a physical redesign, representing a significant leap in on-device intelligence and sustained performance. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is anticipated to debut with a robust set of "Galaxy AI" enhancements built into One UI 8.0, focusing on real-time creative tools and advanced productivity features. Furthermore, internal reports suggest a departure from the "Titanium" colour nomenclature in favour of a more vibrant and diverse palette, including shades such as Phantom Black, Jade Green, and Titanium Silverblue, aimed at capturing a broader demographic of premium smartphone users. Realme 16 Pro Plus Price in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to sport a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, featuring a variable 120Hz (or possibly 144Hz) refresh rate and a record-breaking peak brightness of 3,600 nits. Under the hood, it will be powered globally by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on an ultra-efficient 3nm process. This powerhouse is expected to be paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 memory.

Photography remains a core pillar, with the handset rumoured to house a quad-camera array headlined by a 200MP primary sensor with an improved f/1.7 aperture for superior low-light capture. This will be supported by a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens (3x optical), and a upgraded 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 5x optical and 100x Space Zoom. The device is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 60W wired fast charging, a notable increase from the previous 45W standard, alongside IP68 water resistance and a lower-latency S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India and Global Markets

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India is expected to start at approximately INR 1,29,990 for the 256GB base variant, with the 512GB and 1TB models likely reaching INR 1,39,990 and INR 1,59,990 respectively. For comparative context, other recently launched devices in the Indian market include the Realme 16 Pro Plus, which debuted on January 6 starting at INR 39,999, and the OPPO Reno 15 series, expected to launch later this month with a starting price of roughly INR 39,990. OPPO Reno 15 Price in India.

On the global stage, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is anticipated to retail for USD 1,299. While the advanced Snapdragon silicon and upgraded camera hardware have increased production costs, analysts believe Samsung will utilize aggressive trade-in programs and pre-order bundles—potentially including the new Galaxy Buds or Watch models—to maintain its competitive edge against upcoming rivals in the premium segment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).