Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications and Design Leaked

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Samsung is reportedly exploring a significant design shift for its future flagship, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, by streamlining its renowned camera array. While the device is still in the developmental phase following the established trajectory of the S-series, recent leaks suggest a move toward a more integrated hardware layout. This potential redesign aims to balance the brand's industry-leading imaging capabilities with new hardware standards, marking one of the most substantial changes to the "Ultra" camera philosophy in several years.

The proposed update focuses on optimizing internal space to accommodate modern connectivity and accessory standards. By re-evaluating the traditional quad-camera setup that has defined the series since the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung appears to be prioritizing a more efficient internal architecture. This design direction could allow for the inclusion of advanced magnetic components while tasking the high-resolution primary sensor with a broader range of focal duties, supported by updated software and processing algorithms. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Tipped to Feature UFS 5.0 Storage; Check Other Details Ahead of Launch.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design Leaked

If this is the new design of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, do you like it? Will you support this design? pic.twitter.com/zSidzc4vfF — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) April 29, 2026

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications and Features

According to reliable industry X tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy S27 Ultra may remove the dedicated 10MP 3x telephoto lens to free up internal space for Qi2 magnetic compatibility. To compensate, the 200MP primary sensor, potentially a new 1/1.12-inch ISOCELL unit, will take on the workload for mid-range zoom levels, cropping in to maintain quality until the periscope telephoto lens takes over at 5x. The device is expected to rely heavily on AI to manage noise and detail when using digital crop from the main sensor. Additional features likely include an advanced cooling system and improved accessory support facilitated by the new magnetic ring. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Leaks Suggest Early Adoption of LPDDR6 RAM and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Price in India

While official pricing has not been confirmed, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to be positioned as an ultra-premium flagship with an estimated starting price of approximately Rs 1,29,999 to Rs 1,39,999 in India. This pricing would align with the current market positioning of the Ultra series, though the final cost may vary based on fluctuations in component costs and tax structures. The device is anticipated to launch globally in early 2027, with India being among the first markets to receive the new flagship.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).