Samsung The Frame 2020 & New Smart TVs Launched in India Starting From Rs 31,990; to Go on Sale on June 19

New Delhi, June 16: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday launched new online range of TVs, the next edition of its Frame TV 2020 and 10 new Smart TV models in India. The new TVs sale will go live at midnight on June 19 via Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop, said the company. The Frame 2020 will be available on Flipkart and Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop while the new online Smart TV range - 4K UHD, FHD and HD Ready TVs - is being launched under the 'Get More from TV' campaign on Flipkart and the 'Wondertainment' campaign on Amazon. The Frame 2020 TVs will be available in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch - for Rs 74,990, Rs 84,990 and Rs 1,39,990, respectively. Samsung Galaxy A21s Confirmed to Be Launched in India on June 17.

The Frame 2020 will come with a 10-year, no screen burn-in warranty, and one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel. Among the new range of online Smart TVs, Samsung's 4K UHD Smart TV models will range from Rs 36,990 for the 43-inch version to Rs 89,990 for the 65-inch version, while FHD and HD Ready Smart TV models will start from Rs 14,490 for the 32-inch model and go up to Rs 31,990 for the 43-inch model. The new range of TVs will come with one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.

Consumers can also avail exciting no-cost EMI options, with EMI starting Rs 3,125 for 24 months for The Frame 2020, and Rs 805 for 18 months for the new range of online Smart TVs. The Frame 2020 and the 10 new Smart TV models will also provide native support for a wide range of OTT platforms such as ZEE5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Voot, Voot Kids, Jio Cinema and Hotstar.

Consumers purchasing Samsung's new Smart TVs will get access to content with attractive offers worth Rs 1,095. They can also avail up to 50 per cent discount on subscriptions of OTT platforms such as ZEE5 and Eros Now. Moreover, consumers can get free subscription for music streaming apps such as Gaana Plus for one-year and Apple Music for 3 months.

Consumers purchasing The Frame 2020 will also be offered a free three-month subscription to the Samsung Art Store worth Rs 897, housing curated artworks from around the world, said the company. The TVs come with Auto Hotspot technology, USB 3.0 and support voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in addition to Samsung's native Bixby.

On the productivity front, based on recent consumer insights, Samsung has added free subscription to Office 365, along with 5GB of cloud storage space. The TVs are secured by multi-layered Knox for unmatched security and provide seamless access to Office 365 services over the cloud, said the company.

