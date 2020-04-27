Asteroid 1998 OR2 Inches Closer to Earth, Here's How You Can See The Huge Space Rock Approaching The Planet on April 29

Asteroids (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

By now some of you must be aware that huge space rock, almost the size of Mt Everest is approaching the earth on its flyby. Called the 1998 OR2, it will pass by the planet on April 29. Contrary to earlier reports, that it poses danger to the planet, NASA has clarified that although it falls in the potentially hazardous category, there is no real damage to the planet and definitely not a doomsday. As the asteroid will flyby in next two days, there is a chance you can watch it too. Read on to know more. Will The 4-km Asteroid 1998 OR2 Hit The Earth And Cause Doomsday? NASA Clarifies There is No Need to Worry.

The Asteroid 1998 OR2 was discovered in the year 1998, and at that time it was thought to cause grave damage on the earth. This space is about 4.1 kilometres in diameter. Ever since the reports of its flyby have come around, astronomers are keeping a watchful eye over it. The latest pictures that were captured from Chile's observatory showed a protruding front on the rock, making it look like it's wearing a mask. As per reports, the asteroid will fly past Earth at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers from the Earth. If you have been keenly interested in what it would look like, then the Virtual Telescope Project has a public viewing, where you can watch the flyby.

How to Watch Asteroid 1998 OR2?

The asteroid 1998 OR2 is said to make a flyby on April 29 at 09:56 GMT ie 3:26 PM IST. Since it will be daylight time in India, you cannot possibly see it. But then one can always tune in to the live streaming. The Virtual Telescope Project will have streaming on their WebTV. You can click here to watch it.

There is no harm from this space rock as it passes at a distance of 16 lunar miles from the planet. That means, almost 16 times farther than the distance between Earth and the moon. It's the largest asteroid expected to zip by Earth within the next two months.