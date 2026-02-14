Washington DC, February 14: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sending a mission named Artemis II to the Moon and has recently run the vehicle's confidence test. In a post on X, NASA wrote, "Update on our Moon mission: Following a Feb. 12 confidence test, teams are reviewing data and will examine findings before setting a timeline for the next test, a second @NASAArtemis wet dress rehearsal this month. March remains the earliest potential launch window."

In a statement released by the American space agency, relevant details about the test were released. The statement read, "As part of robustly testing the vehicle prior to flight, NASA engineers are reviewing data after a confidence test Feb. 12, in which operators partially filled the SLS (Space Launch System) core stage liquid hydrogen tank to assess newly replaced seals in an area used to fill the rocket with propellant."

"During the test, teams encountered an issue with ground support equipment that reduced the flow of liquid hydrogen into the rocket. Teams were able to gain confidence in several key objectives of the test, and data was obtained at the core stage interfaces, taken at the same time in the test where they encountered a leak during the previous wet dress rehearsal. Engineers will purge the line over the weekend to ensure proper environmental conditions and inspect the ground support equipment before replacing a filter suspected to be the cause of the reduced flow," it read further.

"Engineers will examine findings before setting a timeline for the next test, a second wet dress rehearsal this month. March remains the earliest potential launch window for Artemis II," the statement concluded.

NASA's Artemis II is the first crewed mission of the Artemis program and a major step toward returning humans to the Moon. Using the powerful Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft, four astronauts will travel around the Moon and back to Earth. Unlike Artemis I, which was uncrewed, Artemis II will test life-support systems and deep-space operations with astronauts on board. The mission will pave the way for Artemis III, which aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface and support future long-term exploration.