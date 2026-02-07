Mumbai, February 7: NASA has released the official broadcast and coverage schedule for the upcoming SpaceX Crew-12 mission, which is targeted for liftoff at 6:01 AM EST on Wednesday, February 11. The mission will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying an international quartet of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). This flight marks the 12th operational crew rotation under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and follows the crew's arrival at the Florida launch site this past Friday for final preparations.

Launch Schedule and Viewing Details of SpaceX Crew-12 Mission

NASA's comprehensive live coverage is set to begin at 4 AM EST on launch day, two hours before the scheduled ignition of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Viewers can follow the mission across several platforms:

Digital Streaming: NASA+, the agency’s official website, and the NASA YouTube channel.

Third-Party Platforms: For the first time for a crewed mission, live coverage will also be available on Amazon Prime.

Radio: Audio-only commentary will be provided via the Launch Information Service on various VHF and UHF frequencies for those on Florida’s Space Coast.

Following a successful liftoff, the Dragon spacecraft - named Freedom - is expected to dock with the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module at approximately 10:30 AM EST on Thursday, Feb. 12.

NASA and SpaceX Target February 11 for Historic Crew-12 Mission Launch to ISS

Our @SpaceX Crew-12 mission is targeted to lift off no earlier than Wednesday, Feb. 11, sending four new crew members to expand the frontiers of scientific discovery aboard the @Space_Station. Get the full schedule and see how to watch: https://t.co/S4N7UTGGqE pic.twitter.com/oszKUBcyNk — NASA (@NASA) February 6, 2026

The International Crew of SpaceX Crew-12 Mission

The Crew-12 mission is commanded by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, a veteran of the historic first all-female spacewalk. She is joined by:

Jack Hathaway (NASA): Serving as the mission's pilot.

Sophie Adenot (ESA): A mission specialist from France, making her first trip to space.

Andrey Fedyaev (Roscosmos): An experienced cosmonaut serving as a mission specialist.

The crew is currently in a strict pre-launch quarantine to ensure they do not carry any illnesses to the orbital laboratory. They will join the Expedition 74 crew currently aboard the station for a six-month stay focused on scientific research.

Science and Mission Objectives

During their tenure on the ISS, the Crew-12 members will conduct over 200 scientific experiments. A primary focus of this mission is the Venous Flow study, which examines how fluid shifts in microgravity affect blood clot risks in the jugular vein.

Additionally, the crew will participate in the Manual Piloting study, which uses virtual reality to assess how well astronauts can land a spacecraft on the Moon after months of living in weightlessness. These findings are considered critical for NASA’s future Artemis missions, which aim to return humans to the lunar surface.

