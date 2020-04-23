Asteroid 1998 OR2 to Flyby Earth on April 29, New Pics of Huge Space Rock Appear Like It's Wearing a Mask!

Asteroid 1998 OR2 (Photo Credits: Twitter and Pixabay)

If you have been frequently using the social media for updates, then you may by now know about the huge asteroid 1998 OR2 going to pass by the planet earth towards the end of this month. But there is nothing to worry, as it will be passing from a safe distance. It will flyby the earth on April 29 at 09:56 GMT. Astronomers have been tracking the path of 1998 OR2 since many days and have released some new pictures of this space rock. What's interesting is the space rock image looks like that too is wearing a mask! No, we are not kidding. Asteroid 1998 OR2, Half The Size of Mt Everest, Will Skim Past The Earth Next Month, Here's How One Can Watch It.

The space rock 1998 OR2 is quite a huge one with roughly 4.1 kilometres in diameter. It is travelling through space at around 31,320 kilometres per hour. And it will pass at a distance of 6.3 million kilometres but it will be the asteroid's closest flyby to the Earth. The asteroid was first seen in 1998 and astronomers have been calculating its orbital path. The Virtual Telescope Project and Arecibo Observatory in Chile are regularly tracing its path and have even managed to capture some pictures of this rock in space. One amazing feature of this rock in the latest picture is that it appears to be wearing a mask, with a protruded point in the front. Will The 4-km Asteroid 1998 OR2 Hit The Earth And Cause Doomsday? NASA Clarifies There is No Need to Worry.

Check the Pics of The Asteroid 1998 OR2:

#TeamRadar and the @NAICobservatory staff are taking the proper safety measures as we continue observations. This week we have been observing near-Earth asteroid 1998 OR2, which looks like it's wearing a mask! It's at least 1.5 km across and is passing 16 lunar distances away! pic.twitter.com/X2mQJCT2Qg — Arecibo Radar (@AreciboRadar) April 18, 2020

There is no need to worry about this space rock impacting the earth as NASA has clarified, it is not close to the earth in its approach. NASA has classified it as 'potentially hazardous' asteroid because all space rocks of a certain size and distance of Earth are included in the category. From this flyby, astronomers will be able to refine the size estimation and may even learn about its composition.