Mumbai, February 18: NASA’s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ALERT) in Chile discovered a massive asteroid, ‘2024 YR4,’ on December 27, 2024, sparking concern due to its size, speed, and potential threat to Earth. Dubbed a ‘city killer’ by many online, the asteroid has prompted scientists to closely monitor its trajectory, with a possible impact predicted in December 2032. Although the chances of collision remain low, experts have identified potential risk zones across some areas. Let's know if this asteroid can hit India or not.

Asteroid 2024 YR4, measuring between 40 to 90 meters wide, has sparked widespread concern, with scientists estimating a 2% chance of it striking Earth on December 22, 2032. While the probability may seem low, the asteroid’s size and speed could cause significant destruction if it enters the planet’s atmosphere. Experts are continuously analyzing its path to assess the potential risk, as even a slight change in its trajectory could alter its course. Asteroid 2025 BX1 To Hit Earth? All About the 150ft Celestial Body Approaching Our Plant.

How Risky Is Asteroid 2024 YR4?

Asteroid 2024 YR4 poses a notable risk due to its size, speed, and potential collision with Earth. Currently rated at Level 3 on the Torino Scale, it is considered a ‘close encounter meriting attention,’ an uncommon rating for asteroids. With an estimated width of 40 to 100 meters and travelling at 38,000 mph, 2024 YR4 has a 2% chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032. Asteroid 2024 YR4 To Cause Doomsday in 2032? Possibility of 'City-Killer' Asteroid Hitting Earth Rises, NASA Takes 'Emergency' Decision As UK Scientist Warns It Might Be 'Too Late' To Deflect It.

While the probability is low, its potential to cause city-level destruction makes it a significant concern. Scientists continue to monitor its trajectory closely as the risk corridor spans continents, including regions in South America, Africa, and Asia.

Is India at Risk if ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hits Our World?

India is among the countries at potential risk if asteroid 2024 YR4, often dubbed the ‘city killer,’ were to collide with Earth. According to NASA, in the unlikely event of an impact, the asteroid would strike somewhere along a ‘risk corridor’ that spans the eastern Pacific Ocean, northern South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, the Arabian Sea, and South Asia. This corridor includes several nations, such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Sudan, Nigeria, Venezuela, Colombia, and Ecuador. While the possibility of a collision remains low, scientists continue to refine their calculations, urging caution but not panic as they closely monitor the asteroid’s path.

