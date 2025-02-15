Mumbai, February 15: NASA has detected an airplane-sized asteroid, 2025 BX1, set to make a close approach to Earth on February 16, 2025, at 10:38 AM IST. Although an asteroid of this size could cause regional devastation similar to the 2013 Chelyabinsk incident, where a smaller asteroid inflicted widespread damage and injuries, will this asteroid hit the Earth or not?

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), in partnership with global observatories like Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and NEOWISE, constantly monitors asteroids to evaluate potential threats. Utilizing advanced planetary radar systems, including NASA’s Goldstone Radar, scientists accurately track asteroid paths and forecast future approaches. The forthcoming NEO Surveyor mission is expected to strengthen early detection capabilities even further. Asteroid Alert by NASA: 380-Foot Celestial Rock 2011 MW1 Travelling Towards Earth With Tremendous Speed, Will It Hit Our Planet?

About Asteroid 2025 BX1

Asteroid 2025 BX1, measuring approximately 150 feet wide, is hurtling through space at an astonishing speed of 37,074 km/h. During its closest approach, it will remain at a safe distance of 2,760,000 kilometres from Earth. Despite its size and speed, 2025 BX1 does not qualify as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), a designation reserved for objects larger than 140 meters that come within 7.5 million kilometres of Earth. Asteroid To Hit Earth in 2032? Netizens Flood Social Media With Funny Memes, Jokes and Hilarious Posts Over Asteroid YR4 ‘1% Chance’ of Colliding With Home Planet.

Will Asteroid 2025 BX1 Hit Earth?

No, Asteroid 2025 BX1 will not hit Earth. Although it will pass relatively close to the planet, its current trajectory ensures a safe flyby. Experts confirm that while an asteroid of this size could cause regional destruction if it collided with Earth, similar to the 2013 Chelyabinsk event, 2025 BX1 poses no immediate threat. NASA continues to monitor near-Earth objects to detect potential hazards well in advance, emphasizing the importance of ongoing planetary defence efforts.

