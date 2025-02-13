According to NASA, the impact probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 with Earth, likely to cause doomsday in 2032, has increased to 2.3 per cent. The building-sized space rock is likely to slam into Earth on December 22, 2032. "As we observe the asteroid more, the impact probability will become better known," NASA said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The US space agency also said that ongoing observations from ground-based telescopes will continue while the asteroid is still visible through April. Post this, the "city-killing" asteroid, dubbed 2024 YR4, will be too faint to observe until around June 2028. Taking emergency measures, NASA has enlisted the help of the James Webb telescope to study 2024 YR4 and gauge the damage it is expected to cause if it strikes the Earth. Amid this, UK scientist Robin George Andrews has issued a warning stating that it might be too late to deflect the "city killer" asteroid which is headed towards the Earth. SpaceX Falcon 9 To Launch NASA’s Pandora Small Satellite for Exoplanet Study in Late 2025.

Asteroid 2024 YR4's Impact Probability With Earth Has Increased

While still an extremely low possibility, asteroid 2024 YR4's impact probability with Earth has increased from about 1% to a 2.3% chance on Dec. 22, 2032. As we observe the asteroid more, the impact probability will become better known. More: https://t.co/VWiASTMBDi pic.twitter.com/Z1mpb4UPaC — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) February 7, 2025

NASA Says Too Late To Deflect 'City-Killer' Asteroid

NASA makes 'emergency' decision as they confirm it's too late to deflect 'city-killer' asteroid — Daily Mail — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 13, 2025

