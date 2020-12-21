New Delhi, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the India International Science Festival 2020 on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

The festival, whose theme will be 'Science for Self-reliant India and Global Welfare' will commence on December 22 on the occasion of birth anniversary of famous mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and culminate on December 25, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival 2020 at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow. On December 25, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the closing ceremony," said Harsh Vardhan during a press conference.

In between these days, there will be plenty of activities, where various political leaders will come, the health minister added.

The Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, in association with Vijnana Bharati, conceptualised the India International Science Festival in 2015 to promote science and technology.

The aim is to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives.

The goal of the IISF 2020 is to help youth develop 21st century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and teamwork. A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields.

