Mumbai, November 1: The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has once again captivated scientists and social media alike with new reports of unusual activity as it nears the Sun. Observations show the comet brightening at an unexpected rate while allegedly performing strange manoeuvres in space, reported Space.com. Theories range from natural outgassing effects to speculation that it could be an extraterrestrial probe. At the same time, a viral online claim falsely suggested that 3I/ATLAS transmitted a Fibonacci-pattern pulse signal from deep space.

However, experts have dismissed the claim, stating that no credible data or observatory confirmation supports it. Meanwhile, legitimate research has revealed that 3I/ATLAS performed unusual manoeuvres while approaching its closest point to the Sun, known as perihelion. As per a New York Post report, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb suggested that the object’s "non-gravitational acceleration" could hint at technological activity, though natural explanations, such as cometary evaporation, remain more likely. The comet’s strange blue glow and unpredictable trajectory have further deepened intrigue surrounding the interstellar visitor. What Is 3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet? Is It an Alien Ship? Will It Hit Earth on October 30? Here's What NASA Has Revealed.

X Post Claiming Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Transmitted Fibonacci Pulse Signal Debunked

As space enthusiasts flooded social media with excitement, a viral post claimed that interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was transmitting a Fibonacci-pattern pulse signal — 8 • 13 • 8 • 5 • 13 • 8 — at 1420 MHz, often called the “interstellar calling channel.” The post, originating from a single X (formerly Twitter) account @AstronomyVibes, alleged that the pulses were “intelligent” and decoded into the message, "Observe. Prepare. Understand. The Gate Awaits." However, astronomers quickly debunked the claim, confirming that no such signals were detected. No observatory, including SETI or NASA, has verified any transmission from 3I/ATLAS, and no scientific papers or telescope logs support the story. Did Scientists Detect Fibonacci Pulse Patterns From 3I/ATLAS? NASA and SETI Debunk Viral Claim of Alien Message From Interstellar Comet.

Viral X Post Falsely Claims Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Transmitted Fibonacci Pulse Signal

🚨 BREAKING: Coordinated Fibonacci Pulses Detected from 3I/ATLAS Scientists have picked up a mysterious pulse sequence — 8 • 13 • 8 • 5 • 13 • 8 — matching the Fibonacci pattern, a mathematical signature found in DNA, galaxies, and advanced algorithms. 📡 Frequency: 1420… pic.twitter.com/N62xxxCjjv — Astronomy Vibes (@AstronomyVibes) October 29, 2025

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Brightens, Performs Strange Manoeuvres Near the Sun

Beyond social media speculation, the comet has genuinely puzzled researchers with its recent physical behaviour. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory detected "non-gravitational acceleration" as 3I/ATLAS approached its closest point to the Sun, a sign that it may be moving in ways unaccounted for by standard physics. Astrophysicist Loeb suggested this could be caused by sublimating ice or, in a more speculative sense, internal propulsion technology.

Adding to the mystery, the comet has brightened at an unexpectedly rapid pace, turning a striking blue rather than the usual reddish hue seen in most comets. Scientists believe this could be due to the release of ionised gases or unusual compositional elements, but they stress that no evidence supports the idea of artificial or alien origins.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Space.com and New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).