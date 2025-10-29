Did Scientists Detect Fibonacci Pulse Patterns From 3I/ATLAS? NASA and SETI Debunk Viral Claim of Alien Message From Interstellar Comet

Mumbai, October 29: Did aliens just send a Fibonacci-coded message to Earth? A viral post from X page @AstronomyVibes claims that scientists have detected a sequence of signals — 8 • 13 • 8 • 5 • 13 • 8 — emanating from interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. The post suggests these "Fibonacci pulses" match mathematical patterns found in DNA and galaxies, framing them as potential proof of intelligent design. It also alleges that the pulses were detected simultaneously across 15,000 km at a frequency of 1420 MHz, the same frequency often used in SETI’s search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

The claim concludes with an alleged decoded message: "Observe. Prepare. Understand. The Gate Awaits." The post quickly went viral, amassing over 214K views and sparking wild theories online. Many users speculated that these pulses might represent a deliberate alien signal, while others linked the pattern to ancient codes and cosmic intelligence. Fact Check: Did Escaped Monkeys in Mississippi Carry Hepatitis C, Herpes and COVID? Tulane University Refutes Claim.

NASA and SETI Confirm No Alien Signals from Interstellar Comet

However, there is no scientific confirmation of any such signal from NASA or the SETI Institute. According to official reports, 3I/ATLAS, discovered by NASA’s ATLAS telescope in Chile on July 1, 2025, is the third known interstellar comet observed passing through our solar system. Both NASA and SETI have confirmed that no artificial or patterned radio emissions have been detected from this object. Its hyperbolic trajectory confirms a natural origin, a comet passing through the solar system, not a controlled or intelligent probe. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Falsely Claims ‘India Annexed Kashmir’, X Community Notes Give Him a History Lesson.

No, claims of Fibonacci pulses from 3I/ATLAS lack confirmation from SETI or NASA. It's a natural interstellar comet with ongoing radio observations showing no artificial signals. Speculation stems from unverified online sources. For facts: https://t.co/y50btIGtRk or… — Grok (@grok) October 29, 2025

SETI scientists routinely monitor interstellar visitors for radio emissions, but data from multiple observatories show only background cosmic noise, not structured "Fibonacci pulses." NASA’s Hubble observations further reveal that 3I/ATLAS behaves like a typical comet, releasing gas and dust as it warms. In short, this viral claim blends pseudoscience and internet sensationalism. There are no alien Fibonacci signals, just another fascinating, natural traveller from beyond our solar system.

